OAKLAWN, Kan. (KSNW) — Two women involved in an alleged drug deal that turned into a deadly shooting in Oaklawn last summer were sentenced on Thursday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Myrasia Griffin was sentenced to 12 months of probation, with an underlying sentence of 12 months in prison. She was charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Lanita Baugh was sentenced to 94 months (seven years and 10 months) in prison, according to the DA. She was also charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Donovan Graves was shot while in the 5200 block of S. Clifton Ave. on July 11, 2022.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said investigators learned that Graves allegedly went to Clifton for a drug transaction. Easter said that Graves allegedly pulled a gun on a man and a teenage girl and tried to rob them of marijuana, but the man allegedly pulled a gun and shot Graves.

Friends, Griffin and Baugh, drove Graves to a QuikTrip at East 47th Street South and South Hydraulic Avenue, where investigators found him dead in the vehicle. Easter said Brian Youngman, of Wichita, was the alleged shooter. Youngman is charged with first-degree murder and attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says Nancy Miller was the teenage girl who was allegedly with Youngman. She was charged with first-degree murder and a count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.