WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One woman is dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in east Wichita late Thursday night.

Police went to the 800 block of South Mission to investigate a shooting.

They found the two injured women. One of the victims died at the scene. EMS rushed the other victim to the hospital.

“While investigating the scene, officers were able to develop intel that the suspect was nearby,” Officer Kristopher Gupilan, Wichita Police Department, said. “Officers utilized their resources, they found the location where the suspect was, and he was peacefully taken into custody.”

Police say they recovered the weapon.

Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting, but they believe the victims and the man knew each other.

The shooting death is the second one the WPD is investigating from Thursday night. The other happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Brandon Circle, near K-96 and Greenwich Road.