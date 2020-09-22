U.S. Attorney: Defendant in Newton armed robbery admits firing shots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at a Newton convenience store back in February, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s office stated, Jorge Correa, 25, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. In his plea, Correa admitted that on Feb. 4, 2020, he and two co-defendants robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main in Newton, Kan.

Both Correa and another man were armed when they entered the store. Correa had a military-style rifle. The clerk gave them cash, but Correa demanded more. While the clerk was getting money from her purse, Correa fired several shots that hit the ceiling, aisle displays, and an ATM machine.

Two others including co-defendant Rico Montes is set for a change of plea hearing Sept. 30, and co-defendant Jeremiah Urias is set for a change of plea hearing Sept. 28.

Correa is set for sentencing Dec. 8. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

LATEST POSTS: