U.S. Marshals arrest Arkansas man wanted for capital murder in Parsons, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force (KFATF), Kansas City Division arrested Bryant Lamont Smith, 33, in Parsons, Kansas Friday. Smith was wanted
out of Jefferson County Arkansas for capital murder, terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Information was received that Smith was possibly hiding out in Parsons, Kansas. A request for
assistance was sent from Arkansas to KFATF. With the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol,
Parsons Police Department, and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was taken into custody as
a passenger in a vehicle around Main and 29th Street in Parsons.

Smith was transported to the Labette County Jail awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional fugitive task force comprised of
the United States Marshals Service, Topeka Police Department, Kansas Department of Corrections,
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

