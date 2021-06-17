U.S. Marshals join search for suspect in KC homicide, add $2,500 to reward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The U.S. Marshals Office has joined in the search for a homicide suspect in a August 23, 2020 homicide in Kansas City, Missouri.

KaShawn Nicole Roper is wanted and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Jazmyn Henrion, 23, by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marshals Office says that Roper is actively eluding law enforcement and have added $2,500 to the reward for information leading to her arrest on top of the $2,000 offered by Crime Stoppers. The tip must be sent directly to the Marshals Service.

Investigators say the fatal shooting happened near 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Several people ended up at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. Henrion died from her injuries and a second person was injured and survived.

Roper is a 5-foot-5-inch Black female, weighs about 120 pounds and is believed to be in Denver, Kansas or Missouri.

Anyone with information can call any of the following entities: