UPDATE: Arrest made in Independence homicides

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Independence man is under arrest as a suspect in the murder of two men and the injury of one woman.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department served an arrest warrant to 18-year-old James T. S. Gofourth of Independence at 5:15 p.m Sunday at the Labette County Jail.

The arrest warrant alleged that Gofourth committed two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Tyler Cook and 24-year-old Rodricus Dawson.

Gofourth was also alleged to have committed one count of attempted first-degree murder for injuring a 27-year-old Independence woman. The woman remains hospitalized.

Gofourth was already in custody at the Labette County Jail for suspected offenses unrelated to the Friday morning homicides. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700, or submit tips online.

