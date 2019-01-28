Update: Man shot after pointing airsoft gun at deputies identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 55-year-old man killed in a deputy-involved shooting as David Michael Bosiljevac.

55-year-old David Bosiljevac was shot by deputies Monday after he pointed an airsoft pistol at them.

Col. Greg Pollock said Bosiljevac had felony warrants from 2015 for drug violations through the Wichita Police Department. At some point, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a citizen that Bosiljevac would be at the MaxSecure Storage at 3360 S. Hydraulic in south Wichita.

Two deputies responded to the scene and approached the Bosiljevac, who retreated to the driver’s side of his Ford Fusion. Bosiljevac was ordered to “stop” but did not comply. He pulled out what appeared to be a pistol from his car and pointed it at the deputies. One deputy fired several rounds at the Bosiljevac, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 p.m. Monday.

Pollock said through investigation, they learned the man’s weapon was an “airsoft pistol”, meaning it is plastic, intended to fire air-compressed rounds of plastic balls. However, there was no indication on the plastic gun that would have led the deputy to think it was a toy, Pollock said, like an orange tip on the barrel.

No deputies were injured during the shooting. The second deputy witnessed the shooting but was not involved. The deputy who fired the shots is 40 years old and has 18 years of experience with the sheriff’s officer. The other is 50 years old with 20 years of experience with the sheriff’s office.

Pollock said from the moment deputies arrived on scene to the moment the man was shot was less than 30 seconds.

