Update: Man sentenced for December shooting in Burdett

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Thomas (Tre) Jones III, a 22-year-old from Larned, was sentenced Thursday for his involvement in the shooting of two individuals in Burdett in December 11, 2020.

Jones entered Guilty pleas, pursuant to a plea agreement, on May 12, 2021, to two counts of Intentional Aggravated Battery with a Firearm resulting in Great Bodily Harm.

The two victims made full recoveries, but since a firearm was used, the crimes carried presumptive prison sentences.

Jones was sentenced to 38 months in custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections on each count. He will receive credit for time served in jail towards his sentence.

Jones is ordered to pay restitution and register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release from prison.

According to evidence provided by Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, on December 11, 2020, Jones, then 18-year-old Tristan Scott and two juveniles traveled to Burdett with the intention of robbing an individual the group perceived had wronged them. Once they encountered the intended victim, without warning, Jones opened fire with a shotgun striking both the intended target and another individual outside the residence.

Thomas (Tre) Jones III (Courtesy: Pawnee County)

Tristan Scott (Courtesy: Pawnee County)

On December 23, 2020, the four suspects were arrested without incident by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Jones had originally been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to committed aggravated robbery, two felony counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct by encouraging the committing of a felony, two counts of felony aggravated endangering a child and felony Inference with law enforcement, to wit: concealing of evidence.

On June 30, 2021, co-defendant Tristan Scott plead no contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a severity level 5 person felony.

He is scheduled for sentencing on August 23, 2021. At the time of sentencing, pursuant to the plea agreement, the parties will recommend Jones also be sentenced to 38 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The two juveniles have also already entered pleas for their involvement.