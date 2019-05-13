UPDATE: Woman released after arrest on shots fired outside of bar

by: KSNW

UPDATE: Wichita Police say Wiseman was released without prejudice after being arrested on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. That means the district attorney could still file charges in the future, however no charges have been filed against her at this time. 

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly firing shots. It happened around 1:45 a.m. early Monday outside The Place in the 4800 block of East Harry. 

Police said there was a large disturbance when the shots were fired. No one was injured. 

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a gold Tahoe leaving the area. They arrested Porsche Wiseman on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. 

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office

Police did not say if Wiseman was inside the bar prior to the disturbance. 

