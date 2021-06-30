Valley Center man charged with two counts of rape in case involving 72-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jeremy Brown, a 31-year-old Valley Center man who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this week, was charged with two counts of rape on Wednesday. 

Jeremy Brown (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

According to Wichita police, they went to a home on South St. Paul Street in Wichita in the early morning hours of Saturday and contacted a 72-year-old woman. It was learned that the woman and two others were at a local bar where they met Brown. After they left the bar, they met at the home on St. Paul. The woman reported that Brown sexually assaulted her.

Brown’s next court appearance is on July 8. His bond is set at $100,000.

