WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Valley Center man who was accused of raping a 72-year-old woman in 2021 was found guilty on Thursday.

Jeremy Brown, 33, was found guilty by a jury of four counts of rape. According to court documents, he was charged in June 2021.

Police said at the time, officers went to a house in west Wichita in the early morning hours of June 26, 2021. There, they contacted the 72-year-old woman who said she was at a bar with two others where they met Brown.

Afterward, they met at the house, where the woman said Brown sexually assaulted her. He was arrested a few days later.

Brown’s scheduling is set for May 5, 2023.