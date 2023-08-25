WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Valley Center man has been sentenced for raping a 72-year-old woman.

Jeremy Brown, 33, was sentenced to 120 months in prison, which equals 10 years. He was also sentenced to lifetime post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The crime was committed in June 2021. Police said at the time, they were dispatched to a house on St. Paul Street, where they talked to the 72-year-old woman.

Through an investigation, police learned the woman was with two other people at a local bar where they met Brown. After leaving the bar, they met at the house on St. Paul, where the woman said he sexually assaulted her.