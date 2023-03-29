WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from Valley Center has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Wichita woman.

Chase Faimon (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney, 21-year-old Chase Faimon has been charged with the following:

First-degree murder or, in the alternative second-degree murder (felony)

Leaving the scene of an accident (felony)

Three counts of operating a motor vehicle without a proper license (misdemeanor)

Two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (misdemeanor)

Two counts of expired tag or registration (misdemeanor)

When a case has an alternative charge, the individual could be found guilty of one or both charges, but if found guilty of both, a defendant would only be sentenced for the charge that has the greater sentence.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said the deadly hit-and-run happened around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, near the intersection of East 11th Street North and North Broadway Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the woman, identified as 48-year-old Kristine Sheffield, in the street. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police used a Flock camera in the area to identify the suspect.

The WPD says two days after the crash, Faimon turned himself in. He was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at an accident, no valid driver’s license, and second-degree unintentional but reckless murder.

Faimon is expected to be back in court on Thursday, April 13.