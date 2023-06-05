WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist from Valley Center that was charged earlier this year in the fatal hit and run that killed a Wichita woman has been arrested again during the Stunt Rider Project, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

The WPD says 21-year-old Chase Faimon was arrested on suspicion of felony racing on highways and racing and sideshow.

On Saturday, May 27, the WPD Traffic Unit witnessed Faimon doing a wheelie on his motorcycle westbound on Waterman.

Officers followed Faimon to the parking garage of Gander Mountain. They say they made contact with him and then placed him under arrest. The same day he posted a $500 bond.

During an investigation, the WPD learned that Faimon had previously been charged with murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony, or in the alternative second-degree murder, unintentional but reckless, for fatally hitting a woman with his motorcycle while doing a wheelie.

Court documents state Faimon’s bond was then revoked, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested again on May 30.

On June 1, Faimon had a bond notification hearing.

As a result, on June 2, he was released on a $300,000 bond. Faimon now has a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is on pretrial supervision with electronic monitoring. He is also not to ride or operate a motorcycle.

In the seven days so far of the Stunt Rider Project, Wichita police say 18 people have been arrested for stunt driving and other charges, 17 vehicles have been impounded, and two guns have been recovered.