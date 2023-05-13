KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The weekend got off to a rough start for more than a dozen business owners in Kingman after a vandal broke their windows.

The owner of Cleo’s Flower Shop on Main Street said police called her about the vandalism around 4 a.m. Saturday. She posted pictures of the damage on the store’s Facebook page.

She said her business is one of about 18 businesses hit in the downtown area and on U.S. Highway 54.

The vandal hurled rocks, bricks, and other road debris at the windows, breaking the glass and damaging merchandise.

The City of Kingman posted a message on its Facebook page around 7 a.m., saying, “There is a suspect in custody for the rash of vandalism downtown early this morning.”