SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vandal tagged the “Mural at the Mill” in Salina.

(Courtesy: Todd Pittenger)

The “Mural at the Mill” is located on a historic grain elevator in the 300 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. It was created by Australian artist Guido Van Helten in 2021 and depicts children playing ring around the rosie.

According to the Salina Police Department, the vandalism happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 4.

The vandal used black and blue spray paint to write “Gunk” three times on the mural.

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. If you know any details in the case, call Salina police at 785-826-7210.