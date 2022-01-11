Vandal uses blowtorch to melt slide at south Wichita park, Crime Stoppers offering cash reward

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vandal has used a blowtorch to melt a slide at a south Wichita park.

The slide is located at Emery Memorial Park, or 2339 E MacArthur Rd.

Wichita Park & Recreation made the public aware of the vandalism in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Wichita Park & Recreation called it “senseless vandalism” and said it happened the night of Monday, Jan. 10.

Among the melted slide, other surfaces were harmed as well, causing over $5,000 worth of damage, according to Wichita Park & Recreation.

(Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation)

(Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation)

(Courtesy: Wichita Park & Recreation)

The slide has been removed at this time.

To make the repair, money for equipment repair and staff labor are having to be diverted from the Park budget.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards for tips regarding the vandalism. Wichita Park & Recreation asks that if you saw something or know anything to please call 316-267-2111 or submit tips online at stopcrime316.com.