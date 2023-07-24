WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Splash Aqua Park ICT announced Monday that it is closed until further notice due to vandalism.

“We have no words… other than we are absolutely HEARTBROKEN and so angry!” Splash Aqua Park ICT said.

This is not the first time the park has been vandalized this month. On July 6, Splash Aqua Park ICT announced that juveniles broke into and vandalized the property. This included Frost Bites Shaved Ice, which has a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the damage.

Splash Aqua Park ICT said this time, the vandals destroyed the park.

“We are doing everything we can to figure out what the rest of our season looks like,” said Splash Aqua Park ICT. “So please be patient while we navigate this horrible situation.”

Guests are left questioning why someone would do this and what is going to happen.

“We were going to meet friends here this week,” said Amy Buhrman, who frequently brought her kids to Splash Aqua Park ICT. “We are going to have to find other ways to cool off. This is the perfect opportunity to do that, but we don’t have backup plans yet.”

Buhrman says she would love it if the park could recover.

“This is a place that we want to stay in Wichita. We don’t want them to leave,” said Buhrman.

Splash Aqua Park ICT will continue to post updates to their Facebook page.

They ask if you have any information about the vandalism, to message them.