Someone vandalized McAfee Pool on July 25 or 26, 2022. (Photo courtesy Wichita Parks and Recreation)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Wichita park pool facility late Monday or early Tuesday and vandalized the place. The damage is bad enough that Wichita Park and Recreation closed the pool for the day on Tuesday, July 26.

The vandalism is at McAfee Pool, 1240 East 14th Street North. Wichita Parks and Recreation posted a message on Facebook that says, “Vandals destroyed so much property inside the facility that staff is cleaning up today to make the pool safe for our guests.”

The post included photos of the damage.

The pool is relatively new. It opened last year.

Park officials are asking for help to stop vandals. In addition, they want people who witness crimes to call 911.

If you have any information about the vandalism at McAfee Pool, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can remain anonymous. If your tip helps solve the case, you could receive a reward.