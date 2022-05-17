HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson is closing the restrooms at two parks because of vandalism.

The vandal or vandals hit Orchard Park, 2911 E. 43rd Avenue, and Herman Bunte Park, 18 Lazy Lane. The two parks are about four miles from each other on the city’s north side.

The City of Hutchinson posted pictures of the damage on its Facebook page. The photos show some toilets that were destroyed.

Vandals damaged the bathrooms at two Hutchinson parks. (Courtesy City of Hutchinson)

Vandals damaged the bathrooms at two Hutchinson parks. (Courtesy City of Hutchinson)

Vandals damaged the bathrooms at two Hutchinson parks. (Courtesy City of Hutchinson)

Vandals damaged the bathrooms at two Hutchinson parks. (Courtesy City of Hutchinson)

The City is waiting for some parts before repairing the restroom at Herman Bunte Park. The park will reopen as soon as the parts arrive.

The City says the restroom at Orchard will be closed until mid-summer due to the extent of the damage. In the meantime, the City plans to open the park’s family restroom from 7 a.m. to around 7 p.m.

KSN News has reached out to the Hutchinson Police Department for details about the vandalism investigation, but we have not heard back yet.