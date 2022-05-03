DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone has been vandalizing the Dodge City Fire Department Training Facility. This morning, the fire department posted a message about it on the DCFD Facebook page.

To those individuals who think it is a good idea to continue vandalizing the Dodge City Fire Department Training Facility we would like it to stop.” Dodge City Fire Department via Facebook

The fire department said the first vandalism happened over the weekend. The second one happened last night.

The Facebook post says the building is taxpayer property and a vital part of the fire department’s training program.

(Courtesy Dodge City Fire Department)

The Dodge City Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information should call 620-225-8126. To send an anonymous tip via text message, text DCPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411). Another option is to send an anonymous email by clicking here.