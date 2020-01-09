2 arrested, 1 hospitalized after chase and crash in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were arrested and one person was hospitalized after a chase and a crash in northwest Wichita Wednesday night.

It happened near 21st and Ridge Road. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near Maize and K-96. The vehicle took off and a chase began. The chase ended next to a bridge retaining wall near Reflection Ridge after authorities used spikes and a tactical vehicle intervention.

Three men were in the vehicle. Two were arrested. The other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No officers or deputies were injured. The sheriff’s office said two of their vehicles were damaged in the chase.

LATEST STORIES: