AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who was shot and killed near Augusta over the weekend, as well as the suspect who they believe killed her.

Authorities say Robert Martindale II, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 51-year-old Christina Bingham on the morning of Aug. 27.

The BCSO says on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd St., south of Augusta. The caller told authorities they had shot another person in their home.

When they arrived, law enforcement tried to make contact with Martindale II but was unsuccessful. After he refused to come out, the tactical team entered the home, and Martindale was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.