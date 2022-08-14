WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita.

Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to the department, on Sunday at 1:35 a.m., officers working in the Old Town heard several gunshots just north of 126 N. Mosely St.

Moments later, officers say they heard gunshots near 100 N. Washington. The officers began running in the direction of the second round of shots.

Police found Greenley with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, unconscious and not breathing. Officers began lifesaving efforts, but he died on the scene.

WPD says their investigation revealed that Sweeney and Dyas arrived in the area in a 2008 Ford Edge, walked right up to Greenley and shot him several times, hitting him in the upper body. Police say the pair fled the scene. Officers quickly located the suspect’s car with witness help, cameras in Old Town and Flock license plate reading cameras. Sweeney and Dyas were taken into custody, in different areas of town, without incident.

Some who frequent Old Town say more police in the area may or may not help curb violence.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at. It’s going to happen regardless,” said Taylor Bulla on Sunday.

Bulla witnessed a shooting in Old Town on Sept. 7, 2021, where one man was killed.

“I don’t stay out past 11 if I go out now,” Bulla said.

But Bulla says, depending on the situation, more cops in the area may not make a difference.

“If they weren’t down here half the time, there’d probably be a lot more bad stuff to happen, but they can’t be at every place at every time there’s an altercation,” said Bull. “There are wrecks that happen, there’s boyfriend and girlfriends that fight, and then there are club fights that happen.”