WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Augusta Department of Public Safety has released the name of the victim who was found dead on Sunday.

Authorities say Joanne Johnson, 93, was found dead in her home from an apparent homicide. There were no other individuals living at the residence at that time.

According to the Augusta Department of Public Safety, authorities were called to the 1700 block of Robbins St. for an unattended death on Sunday evening.

If you have any information, call the Augusta DPS at 316-775-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 316-775-0055 or the Augusta Crime Stoppers Facebook page using the P3TIPS form.