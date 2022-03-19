WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of the shooting that occurred at the Towne East Square mall in Wichita on Friday has been identified by the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton was found by Wichita police after they responded to reports of a shooting at Towne East Square mall at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Any death stemming from a shooting is traumatic for our community,” Chief Lem Moore said. “Especially when it involves one of our youths at a very busy shopping area. WPD will be proactively providing extra resources at this shopping area to ensure safety of patrons and employees.”

Officials say that Hutton was involved in a physical altercation with several people, stemming from an ongoing dispute. During the altercation, the 16-year-old suspect shot Hutton multiple times, then fled on foot.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, and they were able to locate him in the area. Another teenager was found with the suspect. He was detained, questioned, and released.

Officers have recovered two handguns during the investigation. Towne East Square security has confirmed that the mall has reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.