SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are looking for at least two people after an alleged home invasion Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., three adults and a child were in a home near Penn and Elm in north Salina when someone knocked on the back door.

According to the Salina Police Department, one of the people answered the door and found a masked person pointing a long gun at them. The masked person entered the home.

Police say one of the residents rushed the armed person and began struggling with them. A second subject armed with a butcher knife also entered the home and allegedly started swinging the blade at the resident struggling for the gun.

The alleged intruders fled after the struggle. Police say the victim, who struggled for the gun, has cuts to the head and shoulder.

The residents told officers the subjects wanted money. Police say one of the residents knew one of the alleged intruders. There is no word on whether anyone has been arrested.