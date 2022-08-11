WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam.

The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday.

They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they needed $12,000 for a bond to get out of jail.

The victim got a second call from someone claiming to be an attorney. The “attorney” told the victim to call a bonds company in the area.

The victim called a McPherson bail bonds service. The service said they had no information about the family member being in jail.

However, the victim went to the bank and got $12,000 in cash in $100 bills.

The victim was later contacted by a person who claimed to be an employee of the bail bonds service. The victim gave the “employee” the money and watched the person drive away with it.

The victim described the “employee” as a man, approximately 18 years of age, with short hair. He went by the name Garcia and drove a 2005-2010 orange four-door sedan.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said it also took a report of a similar incident with the same amount of money being scammed.

If you have any information about the crime, contact the McPherson County Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122 or submit information online by clicking here. Crime Stoppers promises tipsters will remain anonymous.