A man and woman were killed in a shooting that happened Saturday, July 2, 2022, on Rock Road. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the victims killed in a shooting in southeast Sedgwick County early Saturday, July 2.

The female victim was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Rock Road between Wichita and Derby. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Joseph A. Ponse, Jr. and 42-year-old David Baeza were both booked on suspicion of first-degree murder; in the commission of a felony. In addition, Baeza was booked on suspicion of carrying a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Ponse (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

David Baeza (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s (Office)

Investigators say the shooting was not random and may be drug-related.