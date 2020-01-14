Victim of Wichita murder is missing, Missouri man arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say they got a tip in late December that a man had been murdered earlier in the month.

Police say a 50-year-old man contacted them on Dec. 29 and told them that Jeffery Hill had been involved in a criminal homicide in the 2100 block of South Water.

The man told them that the victim was taken to an unknown location and buried outside of Wichita.

Police began investigating and learned the victim is Jeffery Jones, 50, of Hutchinson.

They are still trying to find Jones’ body, but they say the investigation of evidence and interviews with witnesses led to Hill, a 53-year-old man from Joplin, Missouri.

Officers saw Hill driving near Merton and Seneca in Wichita Monday and pulled him over. They say he fled from the vehicle. There was a short foot chase and then they arrested him.

Hill was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Hill has previously been convicted of aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, forgery, identity theft, possession of drugs and trafficking contraband in a penal institution.

Wichita police believe there are more witnesses to Jones’ murder. They ask for anyone with information about his death or the location of his body to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: