Victim of Wichita shooting dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say the victim of a shooting near 13th and Oliver on Monday evening has died.

The victim, Gary Ramsey, 59, had gone to a home in the 1300 block of North Terrace with an acquaintance. They were there for a prearranged property transaction.

Police say that during the transaction, there was a disturbance and someone fired shots at Ramsey’s vehicle as he and his acquaintance were driving away.

Officers who were sent to the area found Ramsey inside an SUV. He was in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital and later died.

Police are asking for help to solve the crime. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or call detectives at 316-268-4407.

