HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old after a knife attack Tuesday night. Investigators say he allegedly stabbed a man more than 15 times.

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call near Main and 19th Street around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday when they found the victim.

The man had stab wounds to his neck, arms and chest. Ellis County EMS rushed the victim to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.

Police say they quickly identified the alleged suspect and began looking for him with help from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. They found and arrested him about two hours later near Fifth and Riley. Police say the suspect allegedly still had the knife on him.

The suspect has been booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and domestic battery. His bond is set at $1 million.

The Hays Police Department Investigations Division asks anyone with information about the case to call them at 785-625-1030 or email chancock@haysusa.com.