Victims identified in Reno County homicide

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims in a Reno County homicide have been identified by the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center as 56-year-old Marion Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine.

According to Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell, the two men were meeting an acquaintance, Kyle Hardwick of Eudora, at the rural site where their bodies were found on Friday, Aug. 27.

They apparently met to look at a new gun one of them had purchased.

Hardwick was arrested in Maize several days after the bodies were found.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony theft. Hardwick remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

Kyle Hardwick (Courtesy: Reno County Sherriff’s Office)

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing pickup truck that investigators believe to be stolen from one of the victims.

In a Facebook post Friday, Sept. 10, the sheriff’s office shared a picture of a red pickup with silver trim. Investigators say they have been looking for the truck which they “believe to be stolen” since the day the bodies were found.

The truck is a 2000 Ford F-150 extended cab. The truck is red with silver along the bottom edge and there is a silver toolbox in the bed. The sheriff’s office says it may have a Kansas veteran’s tag with “65 BMW” on it.

If you see the truck, the sheriff’s office says you should not approach it or touch it. Instead, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

An investigation is ongoing. No further information can be released at this time.