Video: Bystanders run after shots fired in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Video from a surveillance camera located in Old Town shows bystanders running away from the scene of a fatal shooting that took place at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man, Preston Spencer, is dead following the shooting. Five women were left with life-threatening injuries, but are expected to live.

Keshawn Maurice Dawson

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson, was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of N. Mosley following a fight and escorted from the club by employees. The suspect allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club on a sidewalk. He fired through the windows, striking the victims.

Police said Dawson had two Sedgwick County warrants and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police said Dawson left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The surveillance camera confirms that.

The suspect is still on the loose. Police say if you see Dawson do not approach him. They ask you to call the police or Crime-Stoppers.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.