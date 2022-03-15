WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Court documents indicate that a social media video led to the arrest of a felon in Wichita in February.

Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer saw a social media post from Alejandro Morales, 19. The officer said the post showed Morales possessing firearms “while being prohibited as a convicted felon.”

Officers got a search warrant and searched a home in the 1700 block of S. Elizabeth Street on Feb. 16.

Police say they firearms in a basement bedroom:

A loaded Tomarm Draco pistol that was gold in color on the bed

A Glock box that contained an unloaded Glock model 42

Also in the Glock box – two magazines, one of which was loaded with ammunition

Under the sheet of the bed, a custom Glock with ZEV brand slide and an attached light

Two live rifle rounds on a ledge next to the bed

A pouch with a holster and magazine between the mattress and footboard

A handgun optic, loose ammunition, ID cards and paperwork for Morales on a dresser

A rifle stock, scope, and an ammo box containing rifle rounds on the top shelf of the closet

The Wichita Police Department said it found these guns while searching the home where Alejandro Morales lived. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Police say a 21-year-old man arrived at the house. He told officers that Morales lived in the house and that Morales’ bedroom was the one in the basement.

The affidavit says that Morales’ 38-year-old stepfather arrived and also told officers that “the basement bedroom where the firearms were located belonged to Morales.”

Detectives talked to the officer who claimed to see Morales with a gun on social media.

The officer said he had monitored social media associated with Morales. The officer said he saw a video of Morales holding an AK-style pistol, similar to the one recovered during the search warrant.

The officer also said he saw another post where Morales held a custom Glock with a ZEV slide, which appeared to be the one recovered in the warrant.

Police say they later tested three of the guns found during the search — the Romarm Draco pistol, the Glock model 43 and the custom Glock with ZEV-brand slide. The affidavit said all three guns fired.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Morales was previously convicted for possession of meth. It also claims he is a documented gang member.

Officers say they saw Morales leave the house before they searched it. He was arrested during a traffic stop.

As of Tuesday morning, Morales remains in the Sedgwick County jail with a bond set at $50,000. He is being held on suspicion of three counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana.