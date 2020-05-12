Video: Police investigating two drive-by shootings at south Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating two drive-by shooting cases at home in south Wichita on East Tulsa Street.

At approximately 4:50 a.m. today, the resident reported his house being struck by gunfire while occupied by himself and his family. There were no injuries.

Police said the same man reported his home being struck by gunfire early Friday morning.

Police are continuing to see an increase in drive-by shooting cases. If you have any information on these cases or any drive-by case, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: