Video: Thieves smash ATM, steal it from Wichita barbershop

O.G.’s Barber Shop (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are searching for the people who stole an ATM early Tuesday morning near 13th and Hillside.

O.G.’s Barber Shop, 3115 E. 13th St. North, has surveillance video of the theft happening just before 3 a.m. It shared the video with KSN.

The first video shows a red crew cab pickup approaching the barbershop. The truck passed the front of the store, but you can still hear it even though it is off-camera.

The following video clip shows the pickup backing into the ATM on the sidewalk in front of the barbershop. The force of the crash breaks the concrete around the ATM and knocks it over.

The third video shows the truck pulling up next to the ATM. Two people get out of the passenger side of the truck. They drag the ATM to the back of the pickup but cannot get the tailgate to open.

The driver joins the other two, and all three lift the ATM over the tailgate and throw it into the truck’s bed. Then, they get back in the truck and drive away.

O.G.’s Barber Shop owner said he installed the ATM for his customers and neighborhood people. He discovered the theft when he arrived at work Tuesday morning.

He said he has insurance to help cover the loss.

If you recognize the people or the truck, submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or click on p3tips.com.