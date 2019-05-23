Video: vandal smashes part of Wichita car wash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A well-known Wichita fighter is searching for the person responsible for vandalizing his business.

David Rickels said he got a call around 7:30 Wednesday morning about the incident.

"I showed up. It was worse than I thought," said Rick's Car Wash Owner David Rickels.

Rickels, a professional MMA fighter known as Caveman, said he immediately checked his security cameras.

That's when he found a man smashing the wall of his car wash.

"He took a sledgehammer to the wall," Rickels said. "He was trying to steal the vault."

Courtesy: David Rickels

The man is seen on camera for about two minutes going back and forth from hitting the wall and standing near his truck.

The video also shows the man sifting through some of the damage and picking up what appears to be a second license plate near the rear of his truck.

Rickels said he is frustrated by the situation.

"I've had to fix this and that which is usually $200 or $300 in damage, but this takes the cake for the worst thing that has happened to me at the car wash," he said.

Rickels said the vandal caused more than $1,000 worth of damage and only got away with four quarters.

He has filed a police report and he is hopeful the person responsible will be caught.

"I am very confident we are going to catch this person," he said.