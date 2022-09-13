WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department will be hosting a meeting to address the Violent Crime Reduction Plan around the area of 9th and Grove.

The town hall event will be held at the Madison Ave Clubhouse at 1005 N. Madison Avenue on Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The town hall will address an increase in violent crimes, including drive-by shootings around 9th and Grove Streets and the proactive steps the department is taking to reduce the trend in that location and throughout the city.

Representatives from the Wichita Police Department, WPD Juvenile Intervention Unit, Wichita Housing Department, and community leaders from the African American community will attend.

The event will be live streamed on the WPD Facebook page and is open to the public at no cost.