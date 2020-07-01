Live Now
Wanted: By Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Rodney Marshall, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rodney Michael Marshall is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation and arson. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas, area.

Anyone with information on the location of Rodney Michael Marshall is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.874.6449 or 911. To leave a tip with Crime Stoppers, call (316) 267-2111. A tip can also be submitted at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

