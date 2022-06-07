MISSOURI (WSPA) — A wanted fugitive believed to be in the Upstate of South Carolina in early May was found dead Sunday afternoon in a Missouri river.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sherron David McCombs, 22, of Tampa, was swimming in the Current River and began to panic. He went under the water and did not resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

On May 6, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said McCombs was wanted out of Tampa Bay, Florida, for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder firearm and three counts of first-degree murder firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Those charges stemmed from McCombs’ involvement in two shootings in the City of Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.