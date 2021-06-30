Officials: Man changed appearance before walking away from Larned sexual predator program

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital Wednesday morning.

John Freeman Colt, 2017 (Courtesy KBI)

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says John Freeman Colt, 42, should be considered dangerous.

John Freeman Colt is a registered sex offender in Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. A Shawnee County judge convicted him of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unknown age in Topeka. The Kansas Offender Registry lists his primary address as LSH.

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo provided by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

John Freeman Colt, 2014 (Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections)

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) says Colt was seen on video walking out of the Dillon Building at LSH. He had shaved his beard and changed his hair. KDADS says Colt used a fraudulent identity badge to get through the security checkpoint. That was at 7:09 a.m.

Officials say he is considered absent without permission.

KDADS says a member of the community picked up a person matching Colt’s description and dropped him off at the Kwik Shop on Broadway in Larned. He was last seen at 11:10 a.m. walking north.

“My leadership team at Larned is working closely with local law enforcement to ensure this resident is apprehended quickly and without incident,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said in a news release. “I am in constant contact with the superintendent at Larned and am actively monitoring the situation.”

Colt is described as 5’6″, 201 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters BH. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and a dark face mask.

The Pawnee County sheriff activated the local farmers alert. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are also involved in trying to find Colt.

If you know where Colt is, call 911.