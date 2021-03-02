Wanted: Wichita police asking for public’s help locating suspect who allegedly cut woman, stabbed dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Tuesday that they are asking for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old James E. Brown of Wichita.

Police said Brown is wanted on charges stemming from an aggravated battery, domestic violence, animal cruelty investigation, and a second aggravated battery, domestic violence strangulation investigation. Brown also has an outstanding warrant.

According to police, around 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of N. New York where they found a 41-year-old woman who had a cut to her hand and back. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Police said their investigation revealed the woman got into argument. Brown grabbed a long sword during the fight, struck her multiple times, and stabbed her dog multiple times. Investigators also learned the woman had been strangled.

Wichita police warned that Brown should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Brown or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.