Warehouse worker charged with stealing thousands in Nike products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Tennessee woman is facing charges after police say she stole up to $60,000 in Nike merchandise from the DHL warehouse where she worked.

Chamon Davis had been working for the delivery service’s Memphis-area warehouse before her arrest Tuesday.

Davis is accused of printing duplicate tracking numbers for items, then using the additional tracking numbers to ship the stolen goods to different addresses, according to investigators.

A police affidavit revealed Davis was caught by Nike investigators. It’s unclear how long the matter had been going on.

Nike was able to recover $10,000 worth of merchandise that was set to be delivered Monday.

After being questioned by detectives, Davis allegedly confessed to the crime and has since been charged with theft of property, police said.

Davis was released from jail Tuesday morning and is set to appear in court next month.

Nike and DHL did not immediately respond when asked for comment.