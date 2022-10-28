ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of people will be heading to Arkansas City this weekend for the popular Arkalalah festival. This year is the 90th anniversary of the fall festival. But, if you go, the police want you to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned that counterfeit bills are making their way through vendors and other local businesses during Arkalalah.

The police department posted an image of a counterfeit bill on its Facebook page. It says the bill is similar to others found around the town.

(Courtesy Arkansas City Police Department)

Police say the paper used for the counterfeit money feels different from normal cash. Also, there is an area whited-out on both the front and back of the fakes.

Vendors, business owners and cashiers are asked to take a moment to inspect bills larger than $20. If you have concerns or need help, call the ACPD at 620-441-4547.

To give police an anonymous tip, call 620-442-7777 or text COWLEYTIPS to 847411. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.