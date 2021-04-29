Warrant issued for man accused of killing Salina woman in February

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department released more information on a woman that was killed from a gunshot on February 23 in north Salina.

Courtney Hoffman (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36, was found inside a car on N. 4th Street.

Since then, police said they investigated innumerable leads, resulting in Nelson Gerrod Hull III being identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued by the Saline County District Court for Hull.

During a press conference, Taphne Speilman spoke about he daughter being a good person and having a lot of friends.

“Courtney knew a lot of people that is why I am here today, to reach out to each and every one of you who had some connection with Courtney to come forth if you have any information on the individual that the Salina Police Department are looking for. It’s not that bringing him in will bring Courtney back because I know it won’t,” she said.

Nelson Hull III (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Clarence Brown was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspect.

If you have any information on Hull’s location, you should contact 911, Salina Crime Stoppers at (785) 825-8477, or local law enforcement immediately.