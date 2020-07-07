Warrant issued for man after he allegedly stole victim’s minivan in Ark City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Monday, ending with the suspect stealing the victim’s car to flee.

Ark City police said they were initially dispatched Monday afternoon for a report of a disturbance in a vehicle northbound from the intersection of 15th Street and Radio Lane. At 4:38 p.m. Monday, Cowley County Emergency Communications received a call from a citizen who reported that a woman was injured and out of a vehicle in the area south of 252nd Road and 51st Road. Upon arrival at the scene, an officer found out that a 27-year-old Arkansas City woman had been involved in the disturbance, after which a male suspect had fled in the woman’s vehicle.

The female victim was transported from the scene by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center for further treatment.

Investigators later learned that the suspect, identified as Loengrys Castellanos Mesa, 35, of Grand Island, Nebraska, had entered the woman’s van unlawfully and hid until he reportedly attacked her.

The initial incident took place within the city limits of Arkansas City and then moved north, out of the city limits, where the woman was able to attempt to flee her attacker. She suffered injuries but was successful in reaching safety. Castellanos Mesa then allegedly fled the scene in her car.

Officers were able to identify the suspect quickly and placed notifications to other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect and the victim’s vehicle, a silver Toyota Sienna minivan.

Cowley County District Court today issued an arrest warrant for Loengrys Castellanos Mesa on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery-domestic violence, criminal threat, stalking, and theft. The bond set for the warrant is listed at $250,000.

“There is no immediate threat to the community. The suspect is known to the victim,” Capt. Eric Burr, of the Arkansas City Police Department, said of the incident. “We truly appreciate the citizens who rendered aid to the victim and reported the incident.”

Ark City Police is asking anyone with information on Castellanos Mesa’s whereabouts to either call their local law enforcement agency or contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers at (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield.