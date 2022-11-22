WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released the dashcam footage showing the arrest of the man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Wichita with a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 6:50 p.m., they received a call for the report of a stolen car with a 6-year-old girl in it in the 2300 block of N. Amidon.

A man told officers that while he went inside a liquor store, an unknown man stole his vehicle with his daughter still inside.

Police learned that the vehicle had entered the Kansas Turnpike at 7:02 p.m. and was headed south.

The WPD contacted law enforcement partners in neighboring counties, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Tulsa Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., Oklahoma troopers found the car and got it stopped about 22 miles south of the state line.

The girl was found safe in the car and was returned to Wichita Sunday night. Police interviewed her and reunited her with her family.

Police say, at this point, they don’t believe the suspect knew the girl.

The suspect was booked into jail by Kay County, Oklahoma authorities. Wichita police are awaiting his extradition to Kansas.

An investigation is ongoing.