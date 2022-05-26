WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the fatal end to a standoff in west Wichita.

The standoff began around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of N. Milstead. It ended nine hours later with gunfire.

The WPD said that when they first arrived at the scene, they found a woman and a child outside a home. The woman told officers that a man in the home had fired a weapon at others in the house. The others in the home got out safely.

Police said they were communicating with the armed man to end the standoff peacefully. But around 10:30 a.m., SWAT entered the home. Police say shots were exchanged, and the 39-year-old suspect died.

