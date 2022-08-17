Todd Allen (Courtesy Reno County Sheriff’s Office)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department has arrested a person they call a serial sexual predator. Police Chief Jeff Hooper held a news conference late Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case.

He announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was booked on suspicion of numerous crimes, including rape, aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, kidnapping, and breach of privacy. He was booked at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Hooper said the sexual assaults happened in city parks from 2012 until 2018. One of them happened in 2018 after Hooper took over the police department. That’s when he learned that the case was similar to other attacks dating back to 2012.

In 2018, Hooper issued a news release warning people of an attacker who was falsely claiming to be park security or a police officer. The attacker would approach people in parked vehicles in city parks after dark. The attacker convinced the victims to get out of their vehicles and then would sexually assault them.

The chief said that Allen was a police officer for more than 20 years, including during the time of the sexual assaults. He resigned around the same time Hooper issued the news release. Hooper said several members of the previous administration resigned or were fired after Hooper announced that he was changing the culture of the department and would be holding employees accountable.

Hooper said investigators devoted a lot of time trying to solve the sexual assaults, but they remained unsolved.

Recently, police began getting a number of reports of prowlers and window-peepers in various neighborhoods. They worked with the community to solve the case and then made an arrest. From there, Hooper says investigators identified Allen as a suspect in the rape cases.

“I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these type of crimes and this type of behavior ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day,” Hooper said.

The chief said Allen’s arrest clears 17 separate cases police had been investigating.

District Attorney Tom Stanton also spoke during the news conference.

“You need to understand, at this point, all we have done is file a charging document,” Stanton said. “The defendant is assumed and presumed innocent until proven guilty when found by a jury or otherwise found by court to be guilty. So, nothing that is being said here today should be considered anything but an allegation at this point.”

Stanton said Allen is scheduled for his first appearance before a judge on Thursday morning.

Hooper said police are not going to release the number of victims because they have not been able to contact all of them yet about the arrest.

He said that after he issued his 2018 news release about the rapes, a previous victim came forward. The chief is encouraging any potential victims to contact the police department.